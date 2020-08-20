GENEVA — For the 20th straight year, students in the Geneva City School District can pick up school supplies for free, courtesy of the Geneva Area NAACP and Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s Finger Lakes Area Community Endowment.
This year’s “Back to School Stay in School Free School Supply and Pizza Giveaway” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 in the downtown municipal parking lot on Exchange Street that hosts the Geneva Farmers Market once a week.
Parents and students must be present to receive supplies. Social distancing and face coverings are required, and parents will need to complete a tracking form. Assistance will be provided, if needed.
Donations are welcome, and arrangements for pickups can be made. All donations exceeding $50 are tax deductible.
Mail checks to P.O. Box 222, Geneva, NY 14456. A receipt will be mailed back for cash donations.
For more information on Saturday’s event, call (315) 759-3885.