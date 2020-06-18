GENEVA — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated this year’s school budget, Board of Education, and proposition voting be conducted entirely by absentee ballot, some officials from area districts expressed concern.
Knowing the number of votes would be higher than in normal elections — residents simply had to drop a ballot in the mail or in a drop box at the district office, rather than making a trip to a physical polling place — it seemed plausible there might be more “no” votes than in the past. And, given the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 public health crisis, there was doubt residents would sign off on any increase in school taxes.
It turns out all of those fears were unfounded.
Every spending plan in the 17 districts the Times was tracking this year was adopted, and none of the margins were close. In addition, every proposition in those 17 districts was OK’d too.
And, it all occurred following an eye-popping rise in the number of ballots cast. Three districts saw their number of total votes increase by more than 300% from 2019, topped by Waterloo’s 331% hike.
“To get the essentially the same passing percentage that we have had the last few years with almost 1,000 more voters is testimony to the support the Newark community has for our children and the importance of their education,” Newark Superintendent Matt Cook said. “Of course, I was concerned about what such a significant increase in the number of votes would mean, but I believe in democracy, and this just reinforced the idea that the more access people have to voting, the better it is for society.”
“The increased numbers of ballots allowed us to see from a broader group of people that they support the work we are doing,” added Penn Yan Superintendent Howard Dennis.
While none of the area districts has to worry about installing a contingency budget, there remain plenty of questions about the 2020-21 academic year. One of those is what school in the fall will look like in terms of in-person class attendance with social distancing guidelines in place. Another dark cloud looming over districts statewide is the prospect of Cuomo initiating a 20% take-back in state aid during the school year, if federal assistance is not provided or is less than expected.
“We have put together three plans of cuts to our budget that we could utilize if necessary to meet different levels of cuts from the governor,” Dennis said. “It is very concerning that we still have not heard concrete information about this plan even though we are approaching the end of the second time frame (June 30) where he can cut resources.”
“We have lists of non-mandated programs, and we will need to start there if we are looking at large reductions in state aid,” Cook said.
In the most interesting of the contested Board of Education races, Brian Finnerty won a five-year term in Geneva. The third-generation owner of Pedulla’s Liquor Store on Hamilton Street garnered more than half the votes cast — 1,623 — to wallop a large nine-person field vying for one board seat. Antonio Gomez, who lost his bid for a spot on City Council last November, was the next-closest candidate with 295 votes.
Geneva was the lone area district to conclude its count on Wednesday. A problem with the machines being used to tally the ballots Tuesday night forced school officials to finish the process the next morning.