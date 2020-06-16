Vote pic

Fourteen of the 17 area school districts the Times is tracking in this year's historic school budget, Board of Education, and proposition voting have reported results thus far, and here is the resounding message: The number of people voting is significantly higher than it has been in "traditional" years, and there remains strong support for area education.

None of the 14 budget votes reported so far was close, with all being approved by wide margins. And, none of the propositions on any of those ballots was rejected.

Check back often as our list becomes populated with more results, which are unofficial at this time.

The Geneva City School District has posted a note on its website indicating that problems with voting machines tallying the ballots means results will not be finalized until Wednesday.

(i-denotes incumbent)

Canandaigua

Budget

Approved, 4,325 to 1,511

Board of Education (1 seat)

Julianne Miller 3,057

Kevin Collea 2,128

Capital Project

Approved, 3,881 to 1,933

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 4,168 to 1,644

Library Funding

Approved, 4,143 t0 1,702

Clyde-Savannah

Budget

Approved, 530-228

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Pamela Anstee 510

Anthony Nicoletta 503

i-John Sloan 464

i-JoAnn Salerno 369

Elizabeth Smith 153

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 538-222

Student As Ex-Officio Board Member

Approved, 686-75

Dundee

Budget

Approved, 508-234

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Jared Webster 641

i-Kevin Crofoot 526

i-Rob Neu 518

Andy Simmons 324

New Capital Reserve

Approved, 556-195

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 574-170

Library Funding

Approved, 541-196

Geneva

DUE TO A PROBLEM WITH VOTING MACHINES TALLYING THE BALLOTS, THE DISTRICT DOES NOT EXPECT TO HAVE RESULTS FINALIZED UNTIL WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

Budget

xxxx

Board of Education (1 seat)

Fred Brockway xx

Samuel Cappiello xx

Sarah Cupelli xx

i-Mike Ellis xx

Brian Finnerty xx

Antonio Gomez xx

Shelley Higgins-Corbett xx

Lisa Pietrocarlo xx

RJ Rapoza xx

Student Transportation Purchase

xxxx

New Transportation Vehicle Reserve

xxxx

Library Funding

xxxx

Lyons

Budget

Approved, 634-308

Board of Education (2 seats)

Scott Bailey 679

Rich Henry 675

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 690-251

Marcus Whitman

Budget

Approved, 1,180 to 378

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Jeffrey Allen 1,236

i-Phyllis Frantel 1,225

i-Sue Campbell 1,185

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 1,145 to 411

Library Funding (Gorham)

Approved, 1,157 to 390

Library Funding (Middlesex)

Approved, 1,205 to 345

Library Funding (Rushville)

Approved, 1,207 to 342

Midlakes

Budget

Approved, 1,292 to 482

Board of Education (3 seats)

Matthew Murphy 1,432

i-Sheri Scherbyn 1,426

i-Jacob Amidon 1,423 (2 years)

New Capital Reserve

Approved, 1,378 to 375

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 1,393 to 379

Library Funding

Approved, 1,304 to 464

Newark

Budget

xxxx

Board of Education (2 seats)

John Addyman xx

i-Russell Harris xx

Jim Miranda xx

Student Transportation Purchase

xxxx

New Bus Purchase Reserve

xxxx

New Truck Purchase

xxxx

Used Utility Vehicle Purchase

xxxx

Library Funding

xxxx

North Rose-Wolcott

Budget

Approved, 808-481

Board of Education (1 seat)

i-Tina Reed 1,182

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 964-327

Library Funding

Approved, 955-338

Palmyra-Macedon

Budget

Approved, 1,494 to 591

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Laura Arrington NA

Susan Herendeen NA

i-Sherry Lambert NA

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 1,541 to 544

Penn Yan

Budget

Approved, 1,597 to 720

Board of Education (4 seats)

Ann Bush 1,661

i-Robin Johnson 1,652

i-David Willson 1,649

i-Leslie Elliott 1,576 (1 year)

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 1,505 to 811

Red Jacket

Budget

Approved, 608-262

Board of Education (2 seats)

Scott Van Aken 761

Eric Schaertl 756

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 636-238

Romulus

Budget

Approved, 264-117

Board of Education (2 seats)

i-Timothy Wiant 296

Jennifer Yuhas 294

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 285-98

Library Funding

Approved, 241-138

Seneca Falls

Budget

Approved, 1,035 to 460

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Joe McNamara 1,025

i-Cara Lajewski 983

i-Heather Zellers 975

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 1,111 to 388

Library Funding

Approved, 987-508

Sodus

Budget

Approved, 793-269

Board of Education (4 seats)

Sarah Williams 888 (3 years)

i-Laura Steffler-Alampi 822 (3 years)

i-Tony Cincinello 784 (1 year)

Alden Akins 721 (1 year)

Roy Pickering 663

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 771-283

South Seneca

Budget

Approved, 884-350

Board of Education (3 seats / e-elected)

ei-Brenda Eastman NA

ei-Melissa Laverack NA

e-Mike Paparone NA

Kristina Dresser NA

Eleanor Liebson NA

i-Ralph Malvik NA

Student Transportation Purchase

Approved, 869-367

Library Funding

Approved, 873-359

Waterloo

Budget

xxxx

Board of Education (3 seats)

i-Erin Brown xx

Raymond Grifa Jr. xx

Joshua Mull xx

Eileen Temple xx

Student Transportation Purchase

xxxx

Library Funding

xxxx

