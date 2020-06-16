Fourteen of the 17 area school districts the Times is tracking in this year's historic school budget, Board of Education, and proposition voting have reported results thus far, and here is the resounding message: The number of people voting is significantly higher than it has been in "traditional" years, and there remains strong support for area education.
None of the 14 budget votes reported so far was close, with all being approved by wide margins. And, none of the propositions on any of those ballots was rejected.
Check back often as our list becomes populated with more results, which are unofficial at this time.
The Geneva City School District has posted a note on its website indicating that problems with voting machines tallying the ballots means results will not be finalized until Wednesday.
——
(i-denotes incumbent)
Canandaigua
Budget
Approved, 4,325 to 1,511
Board of Education (1 seat)
Julianne Miller 3,057
Kevin Collea 2,128
Capital Project
Approved, 3,881 to 1,933
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 4,168 to 1,644
Library Funding
Approved, 4,143 t0 1,702
——
Clyde-Savannah
Budget
Approved, 530-228
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Pamela Anstee 510
Anthony Nicoletta 503
i-John Sloan 464
i-JoAnn Salerno 369
Elizabeth Smith 153
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 538-222
Student As Ex-Officio Board Member
Approved, 686-75
——
Dundee
Budget
Approved, 508-234
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Jared Webster 641
i-Kevin Crofoot 526
i-Rob Neu 518
Andy Simmons 324
New Capital Reserve
Approved, 556-195
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 574-170
Library Funding
Approved, 541-196
——
Geneva
DUE TO A PROBLEM WITH VOTING MACHINES TALLYING THE BALLOTS, THE DISTRICT DOES NOT EXPECT TO HAVE RESULTS FINALIZED UNTIL WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
Budget
xxxx
Board of Education (1 seat)
Fred Brockway xx
Samuel Cappiello xx
Sarah Cupelli xx
i-Mike Ellis xx
Brian Finnerty xx
Antonio Gomez xx
Shelley Higgins-Corbett xx
Lisa Pietrocarlo xx
RJ Rapoza xx
Student Transportation Purchase
xxxx
New Transportation Vehicle Reserve
xxxx
Library Funding
xxxx
——
Lyons
Budget
Approved, 634-308
Board of Education (2 seats)
Scott Bailey 679
Rich Henry 675
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 690-251
——
Marcus Whitman
Budget
Approved, 1,180 to 378
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Jeffrey Allen 1,236
i-Phyllis Frantel 1,225
i-Sue Campbell 1,185
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 1,145 to 411
Library Funding (Gorham)
Approved, 1,157 to 390
Library Funding (Middlesex)
Approved, 1,205 to 345
Library Funding (Rushville)
Approved, 1,207 to 342
——
Midlakes
Budget
Approved, 1,292 to 482
Board of Education (3 seats)
Matthew Murphy 1,432
i-Sheri Scherbyn 1,426
i-Jacob Amidon 1,423 (2 years)
New Capital Reserve
Approved, 1,378 to 375
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 1,393 to 379
Library Funding
Approved, 1,304 to 464
——
Newark
Budget
xxxx
Board of Education (2 seats)
John Addyman xx
i-Russell Harris xx
Jim Miranda xx
Student Transportation Purchase
xxxx
New Bus Purchase Reserve
xxxx
New Truck Purchase
xxxx
Used Utility Vehicle Purchase
xxxx
Library Funding
xxxx
——
North Rose-Wolcott
Budget
Approved, 808-481
Board of Education (1 seat)
i-Tina Reed 1,182
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 964-327
Library Funding
Approved, 955-338
——
Palmyra-Macedon
Budget
Approved, 1,494 to 591
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Laura Arrington NA
Susan Herendeen NA
i-Sherry Lambert NA
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 1,541 to 544
——
Penn Yan
Budget
Approved, 1,597 to 720
Board of Education (4 seats)
Ann Bush 1,661
i-Robin Johnson 1,652
i-David Willson 1,649
i-Leslie Elliott 1,576 (1 year)
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 1,505 to 811
——
Red Jacket
Budget
Approved, 608-262
Board of Education (2 seats)
Scott Van Aken 761
Eric Schaertl 756
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 636-238
——
Romulus
Budget
Approved, 264-117
Board of Education (2 seats)
i-Timothy Wiant 296
Jennifer Yuhas 294
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 285-98
Library Funding
Approved, 241-138
——
Seneca Falls
Budget
Approved, 1,035 to 460
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Joe McNamara 1,025
i-Cara Lajewski 983
i-Heather Zellers 975
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 1,111 to 388
Library Funding
Approved, 987-508
——
Sodus
Budget
Approved, 793-269
Board of Education (4 seats)
Sarah Williams 888 (3 years)
i-Laura Steffler-Alampi 822 (3 years)
i-Tony Cincinello 784 (1 year)
Alden Akins 721 (1 year)
Roy Pickering 663
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 771-283
——
South Seneca
Budget
Approved, 884-350
Board of Education (3 seats / e-elected)
ei-Brenda Eastman NA
ei-Melissa Laverack NA
e-Mike Paparone NA
Kristina Dresser NA
Eleanor Liebson NA
i-Ralph Malvik NA
Student Transportation Purchase
Approved, 869-367
Library Funding
Approved, 873-359
——
Waterloo
Budget
xxxx
Board of Education (3 seats)
i-Erin Brown xx
Raymond Grifa Jr. xx
Joshua Mull xx
Eileen Temple xx
Student Transportation Purchase
xxxx
Library Funding
xxxx