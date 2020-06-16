This year's school budget, Board of Education, and proposition voting in New York state is occurring four weeks later than normal, the result of delays prompted by the COVID-19 public health crisis. And, voting is being conducted exclusively by absentee balloting.
All ballots are due at school district offices by 5 p.m. today, after which tabulations will begin.
All ballots will be counted by hand, so it's unclear how quickly districts will have final results. Check back at fltimes.com tonight and Wednesday morning for updates, as results become available, and pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of the Times for the complete rundown of the 17 school districts we are tracking.