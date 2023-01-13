WATERLOO — Standing at the now-cleared site of the former George’s Service Center Thursday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced a two-pronged plan to clean up contamination of the brownfield site, and others in the Finger Lakes, so they can be redeveloped.
The first part of his plan is to fully support the county and the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank that it sponsors in their effort to access existing federal brownfield grant funding. That includes $1.5 billion in grants in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2022 to help the county’s inaugural brownfield redevelopment strategy.
Schumer, who is also the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, announced his push for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to launch this initiative with a key $500,000 grant to kick-start the redevelopment of toxic sites.
The second part will see Schumer push to reauthorize the EPA’s Brownfield Program, which is set to expire at the end of 2023.
“Seneca County will rely on further EPA brownfield grants to complete the redevelopment of these sites,” Schumer said.
He said this two-phase plan will “supercharge” local efforts to transform these blighted sites, improve public health, and create new development and job opportunities.
Schumer was joined at the site by Julie Bellone, owner of Austin Physical Therapy, the business immediately to the west of the George’s site. She said she is interested in buying the George’s property so she can expand her business but has been unable to do so because of the contamination on the site. Schumer said this is why he is putting his “full weight” behind Seneca County and the land bank’s application to access existing federal brownfield grant funding to clean up and redevelop this and other sites.
Other sites cited by Schumer, totaling 166 acres:
• The old Povero gas station, 170 Ovid St., Seneca Falls.
• Old landfills at 3454 West Covert Road, Covert, and 3580 Route 96, Fayette.
• Old tire lots at 84 Auburn Road, Seneca Falls, and 8538 Route 414, Lodi.
• A vacant, rural junkyard on Border City Road in Waterloo.
• A parcel of abandoned agricultural land on Seneca Road in Lodi.
“Seneca County, together with the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corp., has launched a strategy to address a number of brownfield properties, the purpose of which is to return them to the tax rolls, activate new uses, improve streetscapes and strengthen our local economy,” said Mike Enslow, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “I am grateful to Sen. Schumer for his support as we proceed with this very important initiative.”
Schumer said many of the county’s brownfield sites are located in prime commercial areas and along waterfronts, making them “ripe for redevelopment” — he cited Bellone’s physical therapy business — once remediation is resolved.
If the county receives the $500,000 EPS brownfield assessment grant, it could be used to conduct Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments and prepare remediation plans. For the county to complete remediation, Schumer said the $1.2 billion in brownfield cleanup grants can be sought and used.
The George’s site housed a gas station, convenience store, above-ground propane tanks, and a can and bottle deposit center for years, most recently under the ownership of Edward and Patricia Ryder, before it closed in the 1980s. The site was abandoned for years until the buildings were demolished and removed in the 2000s. However, underground contamination of soil by petroleum products was not cleaned up.
Seneca County declined to take ownership under foreclosure for back taxes because of the liability for contamination cleanup.