CANANDAIGUA — During the two years of the pandemic, outdoor recreation and tourism boomed in upstate New York, especially in the Finger Lakes region.
However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that federal support for this phenomenon has been stagnant.
Schumer was speaking in the Kershaw Park pavilion on the north end of Canandaigua Lake. He was in Ontario County to announce the introduction of the Rural Outdoor Investment Act, which he is co-sponsoring with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
On a blustery day with choppy waters in the background, down jacket-wearing Schumer said ROIA could provide more than $350 million to the area to boost outdoor recreation in the Finger Lakes and accelerate the region’s economic recovery.
“The pandemic spurred newfound demand for outdoor recreation, and this creates a unique opportunity for the federal government to invest in local economies like those in small, rural Finger Lakes areas, by investing in their natural outdoor resources to create jobs and new economic growth,” Schumer said. “Our water and natural landscapes are the beating heart of the Finger Lakes, and the federal government should recognize that investing in outdoor recreation is investing in the future of those rural and scenic communities.”
He added that the ROIA “can jump-start the Finger Lakes economic recovery, help local businesses grow, and give a breath of fresh air to our Main Streets.”
Schumer told a gathering of about 50 elected officials, government leaders, and business and tourism officials that the ROIA has three core areas of focus for federal funds:
• Outdoor recreation infrastructure such as boat ramps, trails, campgrounds, sidewalks, bike lanes and greenways.
• Planning for outdoor recreation infrastructure and things like marketing, branding, business development, fundraising, tourism management and partnerships with educational institutions such as Finger Lakes Community College.
• Assistance for recreation-related businesses such as outdoor gear and equipment rentals, shuttles, guides and outfitters, hotels, restaurants and retail.
Schumer cited several “wish list” projects that could move forward with ROIA funding. One of those was creating a new municipal beach on Seneca Lake in the city of Geneva. That area could also see a new boardwalk, pedestrian bridge, and walking and biking paths, he said.
The senator also listed:
• Upgrading Ontario County parks, including Deep Run Beach Park on Canandaigua Lake, by adding new handicapped-accessible upgrades, walkways, parking access, and improvements to all year-round and winter use.
• Tree Mills Park in Phelps could have new trails added to the 26-acre park along the Canandaigua Outlet, a popular destination for sport fishing during trout season.
• Expanding Ontario Pathways rails to trails by extending and constructing a trail in the former Peanut Line rail corridor from Canandaigua west, through East and West Bloomfield. This would expand the current 23-mile trail system and allow for increased snowmobile use.
• Boughton Park, which is owned by several towns, including Victor, needs dam remediation, investment in restrooms and dock facilities, and electrical upgrades.
• Building new, transient boat docking along the city of Canandaigua waterfront. Increased boat traffic could spur new restaurants, retail outlets, and recreation businesses along the shoreline commercial area. “New York is No. 3 in the nation in the number of pleasure boats, only behind Florida and Michigan,” Schumer noted.
• Bolstering Honeoye Lake access to make the boardwalk accessible, and provide bicycle and pedestrian connections from the park to the hamlet.
Schumer said the ROIA also could support the region’s existing outdoor recreation business ecosystem, which includes such major destinations as Canandaigua Sailboard, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, Sonnenberg Gardens, and the Finger Lakes wine trails.
Among those in attendance at Thursday’s event were Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino, Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo, Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection President and CEO Valerie Knoblauch, Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin, town of Canandaigua Supervisor Jared Simpson, Geneva Business Improvement District Executive Director Michael Mills, Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park Executive Director David Hutchins, Bristol Mountain President and GM Dan Fuller, and Finger Lakes Community College President Robert Nye.
DeBolt brought his son, Carter. Schumer was quick to point out that Carter’s tie, appropriately, had a fish on it.
Schumer said he hopes the ROIA will be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the fall.