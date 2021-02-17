CAYUTA, Schuyler County — The state’s two U.S. senators have asked the Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate the potential environmental risks associated with a materials recovery and solid waste transfer station proposed for Schuyler County, near Seneca Lake.
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both members of the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee, have asked the Army Corps of Engineers office in Buffalo to evaluate the proposed County Line Materials Recovery Facility in the town of Cayuta, which is a few miles southeast of Seneca Lake.
The developer of the facility is seeking a state permit to process recyclables, municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition debris before transferring the waste to a nearby disposal facility. Local residents and environmental groups have raised concerns about potential impacts on outdoor recreational areas, pollution, and nearby wetlands.
Schumer and Gillibrand have sent a letter to Army Corps of Engineers District Commander Eli Adams urging an investigation into the potential impacts on nearby federal wetlands, Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen State Park, and Newfield State Forest, along with the effect on the local economy.
“To address these concerns, we request a full evaluation of the project’s potential impacts to nearby wetlands, the residents of Schuyler County must know any potential risks the proposed materials recovery and waste transfer facility will have on local water quality,” Schumer and Gillibrand said in a joint statement.