In July 2019, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer came to the Finger Lakes to rail against the federal government’s restrictions on the sizes of canned wines and ciders that have raised costs for producers of a product that is growing rapidly in popularity.
This week, Finger Lakes wine industry members and national advocates are toasting regulatory changes that Schumer helped secure and which he believes will help this segment of the wine and cider industry grow further.
Schumer announced this week that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is lifting what he called unnecessary restrictions that have prevented wineries and cideries from selling their beverages in regular-sized cans.
The change is needed, said Schumer, who said canned wine sales have jumped 68 percent in the past year, reflecting a $200 million market nationwide.
He said that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s Standards of Fill prevented winemakers from selling their wines and ciders of at least 6.9 percent alcohol by volume in popularly sized cans, which include 12 ouncers. They had to be sold in less popular can formats such as 12.7 ounce, while popular 8.4 oz cans had to be sold in a three- or four-packs, not individually. Schumer said those restrictions are eliminated.
“New York’s $4.8 billion wine industry was left hanging on the vine by TTB’s outdated rules and restrictions,” Schumer said in a press release issued Tuesday. “Today’s decision to allow winemakers to sell their products in the most popular-sized cans will lead to further economic growth and allow producers to capitalize on an explosive trend. I’m proud to have helped New York’s wine industry cut through the bureaucratic red tape, can regulations that weren’t helping anybody and uncork the full potential of the upstate economy.”
Jim Trezise, president of Wine America and the former head of the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, hailed the change.
“Wineries can reduce costs while expanding marketing,” said Trezise, who lives in Yates County. “We are grateful for his leadership on this and other issues affecting our industry.”
WineAmerica is a national advocacy organization for the wine industry.
Scott Osborn, president and co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards in Yates County, said the move is good for winemakers and consumers.
“I would like to thank Sen. Schumer’s many years of work on this,” he said. “Without his help this very important change to standard fill sizes would not have happened. This allows Fox Run Vineyards and the wine industry to use standard size cans that are much more affordable and usable by the public.”
Added John Martini, owner of Anthony Road Vineyards: “We thank Sen. Schumer for paying attention to our growing industry. This change by the TTB will give wineries the flexibility they need to grow and give the consumer the types of products that they are seeking.”
WineAmerica urged the bureau to not only allow the sale of single 8.4-ounce cans, but to also allow the sale of 12-ounce cans, explaining they are less expensive and easier to source than the 12.7-ounce cans. Schumer said New York wineries have told him that they have to wait up to six months to source 12.7 oz. cans because they are less commercially viable. The 12.7 oz. cans are often more expensive and require wine producers to buy-in-bulk, which can be cost-prohibitive for smaller producers, Schumer said.
Osborn said it will take some time for the wine industry to produce the wine in the 12-ounce size.
“My guess the soonest anyone will be able to can is probably March,” he said. “They need to get label approval and the cans printed with new labels showing the size. We probably won’t be canning until May, mostly because of scheduling.”