SODUS POINT — With Wayne County homeowners on hand Thursday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced $4.5 million in federal funding that he said will finally repair and rebuild a battered breakwall on Sodus Bay to combat flooding from Lake Ontario.
Work on the Charles Point barrier breakwall will be overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There is no target date for the work, but Schumer said a better wall is needed to protect the bay and safeguard homes on the Charles Point bluff that are at risk of falling into the water.
Schumer also announced a new campaign to repair and restore Wayne County’s other barrier beaches and bays damaged by lake flooding. He urged a U.S. Commerce Department agency to quickly approve a $1.5 grant county officials are pursuing to stabilize and repair Crescent Beach, Blind Sodus Bay, and Port Bay.
The grant is needed to match $30 million pledged by the state to restore barrier beaches such as Crescent Beach that have been washed out. The state money will include work to stabilize bluffs that have eroded at Blind Sodus Bay and Port Bay, safeguarding hundreds of homes and businesses along those waterways.
“Over the past few years, Lake Ontario’s historic flooding has battered Wayne County communities and their bays and harbors ... which generate millions of dollars in annual economic output, essentially decimating their local economy,” Schumer said in a press release. “It’s clear that nothing short of an all-hands on deck approach is absolutely paramount. Although this is a major step in the right direction, the federal government can and must do more to help Wayne County recover.”
Following Lake Ontario flooding in 2017, Schumer met with Wayne County officials and Charles Point homeowners to begin the push for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allocate funding for the breakwall. The floodwater broke through the wall in several places, eroding Charles Point bluff.
Sodus town Supervisor Scott Johnson and Charles Point resident Eric Depew thanked Schumer.
“This project will greatly help keep our shoreline intact,” Johnson said.
“This is such a huge relief to those of us on Charles Point, and frankly, for all those located on Sodus Bay,” Depew added.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose 24th Congressional District includes Wayne County, also applauded the federal funding in a press release.
“Following multiple years of high-water levels along Lake Ontario, our region’s water infrastructure has experienced devastating damage, harming our local economy and draining resources for local municipalities,” Katko said. “This funding will provide necessary relief to a region that has been ravaged by sustained flooding.”