PENN YAN — Finger Lakes hospitals are dealing with a rise in virus infections in children — and it’s a nationwide problem, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Friday during a stop at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
“Finger Lakes hospitals are facing an unprecedented surge in RSV cases among children, and public health experts all say it is only going to get worse as we enter the cold, winter months,” Schumer said. “Normally, RSV cases start to grow in October and November before peaking in December and January. It is outright scary given that hospitals are already struggling to keep up, and it’s possible the worst is yet to come.”
Schumer joined Finger Lakes Health officials in discussing respiratory syncytial virus infection, a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most adults recover in a week or two, RSV can be serious for young children and the elderly.
Finger Lakes Health includes Soldiers & Sailors and Geneva General Hospital.
“Similar to regional care facilities, at Finger Lakes Health we are seeing more patients with RSV, influenza and Covid-19 while 30% of our urgent care patient loads are now pediatric patients who have been particularly impacted by RSV this season,” said Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health. “Despite capacity constraints, our staff members are pushing the limit to respond to the surges in patient volumes.”
RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year old in the U.S. RSV has reached unprecedented levels in hospitals nationwide, at nearly seven times the weekly rate pre-covid, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schumer said he has launched a major push to increase federal support for upstate New York hospitals strained by the increase in RSV cases. He noted that Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester is dealing with a sharp increase in pediatric cases.
The senator said the federal government has the unique authority to help, with the power to support temporary hospitals, surge staffing if there are not enough pediatricians available, moving patients across states lines, credentialing out-of-state providers, enhancing the use of telehealth, and coordinating medical supply chains.
“As a grandfather to two young children, there is nothing more terrifying than the thought of them getting sick, and all across the Finger Lakes parents are facing hospitals who are pushed to the brink, with increased wait times, full beds — all while their child is struggling to breathe because of RSV,” he said. “Hospitals are doing their best on the front lines, but the feds need to step up with a comprehensive plan to respond to this major spike and be ready for it to get worse.”
“We are grateful to Senator Schumer, who recognizes the importance of this work and the need to leverage resources to address these challenges,” Acevedo said. “Together with his action earlier this month to ensure Soldiers & Sailors can retain its federal status as a ‘Critical Access Hospital (CAH)’ and receive over $1.4 million a year in additional Medicare reimbursements, we applaud the senator’s push to help frontline-care providers and patients impacted by the dramatic rise in RSV cases.”