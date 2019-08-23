PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature appointed Rob Schwarting the Republican commissioner of the county Board of Elections during a special meeting Monday.
Schwarting, a former county planner and more recently deputy commissioner of the Board of Elections, succeeds Amy Daines.
Daines, who served as commissioner for 10 years, died earlier this month.
Schwarting, who lives on East Lake Road in the town of Milo, was appointed until the end of the year. The Legislature could reappoint him to a longer term next year.
Legislature Clerk Connie Hayes said Schwarting will recommend to the Legislature someone to fill the deputy commissioner position in the near future.
