AUBURN — The Schweinfurth Art Center will celebrate its 40th anniversary Sunday by offering free admission.
The public is invited to view the Member Show 2021 exhibit at the 205 Genesee St. facility, as well as a selection of architectural drawings and sketches by Julius A. Schweinfurth, the Auburn native for whom the center was named.
“Julius Schweinfurth believed in the importance of artists, and the arts for the well-being of individuals and communities,” said Donna Lamb, executive director of the Schweinfurth. "His vision for an art center for Auburn was realized through his generous gift and the efforts of many people who worked to make it happen."
Schweinfurth's father, Charles, was a successful carver, gilder, and pattern maker who emigrated from Germany in 1852. While Julius grew up at 3 Hamilton Ave., little is known of his childhood. He graduated from Auburn Academic High School in 1877 and began working at Boston’s Peabody and Stearns architectural firm in 1879. He wound up enjoying a successful career as an architect.
Among the buildings he designed were the Burnham Athenaeum in Champagne, Ill., in 1895, which served as the city’s public library for many years; twin townhouses in Boston’s Back Bay in 1904; and several buildings on the Wellesley College campus in western Massachusetts. In Auburn, he designed Bradley Memorial Chapel in Auburn’s Fort Hill Cemetery (1889), one of his first solo commissions; the James Street School in 1895 (it closed in 1953); and the home of then-Mayor Thomas Mott Osborne in 1906.
However, Schweinfurth’s biggest impact on Auburn came after his death on Sept. 29, 1931. In his will, he set up a trust that, after the death of his son in 1970, would be used to establish a building in Auburn for the benefit of the public as a place to exhibit and study fine arts and architecture with “particular attention to be paid to those exhibiting a special talent for art in any form and who intend to follow it as a lifework.”
Ground was broken Nov. 29, 1978, and the structure was completed in 1980. The art center opened with its first exhibits on May 17, 1981.
Two of the Schweinfurth’s longest-running exhibits began early in the art center’s history. “Quilts=Art=Quilts,” an annual juried exhibit of art quilts that draws entries from around the world, was first held in 1982, and “Both Ends of the Rainbow”, an annual exhibition of student and senior citizen art, began the next year.
The Schweinfurth’s third annual exhibit, “Made in NY,” first was held in 1997. This year’s edition will open June 12.
In addition to exhibits, the Schweinfurth offers a variety of other programs including folk arts, poetry, music, First Fridays, and other special events along with classes and workshops for youth and adults in our pottery, sewing, surface design, and multi-purpose studio classrooms.