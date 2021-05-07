GENEVA — City residents and visitors might soon have another way to get around town: electric scooter.
Bird, a scooter-sharing business based in Santa Monica, Calif., pitched its concept to City Council at its meeting Wednesday night.
“Our mission is to get people out of cars,” said Jeremy Lynch, senior account executive with Bird, one of the major players in the growing transportation segment.
A number of cities around the country already host such services, and thanks to state legislation that now allows electric scooters and e-bikes to operate on some streets and roads, scooter-sharing companies are looking to expand in New York.
Lynch considers scooter sharing “another form of transportation,” likening it to Uber, but with the individual taking the wheel — or, in this case, handlebars.
He said advantages to scooter-sharing services include greater transportation options; reducing congestion; reducing reliance on single-occupancy car trips; and improved air quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Lynch added there are economic components as well, claiming that scooter sharing is used largely to access local businesses.
Bird is proposing to bring 50 of its scooters — they have a maximum speed of 15 mph and a 30-mile battery capacity — to be placed at 15-20 points around the city, as determined by the fleet manager. They would likely include what Lynch called “equity zones,” or areas where access to transportation is limited, such as Wards 5 and 6. There are reduced user fees available to people with lower incomes, veterans and seniors, along with other groups, the company said.
Operators, who must be at least 18 but don’t need to have a driver’s license, would find available scooters by downloading an app, Lynch said. Scooter operators must follow the rules of the road in the same way a bicycle rider would.
Lynch said Bird is in 65 cities across the nation and is working on more, including an unnamed city south of Geneva. They also are involved in a pilot scooter-sharing program in New York City.
Bird already operates in Yonkers, just north of the Big Apple, he noted.
He told City Council that the city can set controls for where the bikes can or cannot operate, such as in the work zone that will soon be coming to parts of Castle, Exchange and Main streets as part of the streetscape project. Parking zones also can be created, and they can be controlled by the company through the app, Lynch said.
There is an entrepreneurial component of the scooter-sharing service, also, Lynch explained.
Bird will be looking for a fleet manager to oversee the operation. In a city with a 100-scooter fleet, the manager makes about $1,500 a week.
“They’re getting a lion’s share of the revenue off every ride,” he said.
Additionally, the city would get a 15-cent cut from each ride, Lynch told Council.