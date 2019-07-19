With temperatures expected to surpass 90 degrees Friday and Saturday — and a projected heat index of more than 100 degrees each day — local public health departments and police are urging people to be ready for the conditions and take precautions.
Melissa Taylor, director of the Seneca County Emergency Management Office, said residents can take advantage of a cooling center at the Magee Fire Department on Route 318. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Taylor and Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said people, especially those who will be outdoors or work outdoors over the next several days, should drink plenty of water and make use of shade and air-conditioned buildings if possible. They also should be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Senior citizens, children and pets are especially vulnerable in extreme weather conditions. Anyone who sees a person or pet having a head-related issue is urged to call 911.
“Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real medical emergencies and can be life threatening,” Luce said.
Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and lack of hydration. Heat stroke is more serious and takes place when the body starts to lose the ability to regulate itself.
Telltale signs of heat stroke are an extremely high body temperature (generally 103 degrees or above); dizziness or nausea; a throbbing headache and rapid and strong pulse; and skin that is red, hot and dry.
Over the next several days, people are urged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends who could be susceptible to the heat. Officials said children and pets should not be left in a vehicle, even for a minute or a few minutes.
If a child or pet does get locked in a car, someone should call 911 immediately. While waiting for emergency responders, cover the windows to keep the vehicle from heating up too fast.
If breaking a window is necessary, do it far from the child or pet.
Pet owners should give their animals plenty of water (animals can get dehydrated very quickly), keep them indoors and/or out of the sun, and not overexercise them (try to go out early in the morning or late evening).
Due to the forecasted excessive heat, Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack has canceled the horse racing card scheduled for Saturday, including the 47th running of the New York Derby.
For more information on how to deal with excessive heat, see cdc.gov/extremeheat.
