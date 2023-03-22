ROMULUS — More than 20 recruits are taking part in the basic academy for corrections officers at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
In their monthly report for February, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said 21 recruits started the academy in late February and, if successful, will graduate May 5. The recruits are from Seneca, Ontario, Yates, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Tioga counties.
The sheriff’s office hosts the annual academy at the law enforcement center in Romulus.
Luce and Cleere also reported the following:
Feb. 1 — Deputies responded to an in-progress assault in Ovid. A suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Feb. 2 — The narcotics unit arrested someone accused of possessing crack cocaine.
Feb. 9 — Deputies executed a bench warrant for someone who allegedly failed to appear in court on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Feb. 17 — A domestic violence case in Lodi resulted in numerous felony charges. The suspect is accused of breaking into a residence twice, assaulting someone, and stealing property.
Feb. 24 — In what Cleere called a devastating event, numerous emergency responders were called to Route 89 in Covert when a car went off the highway and crashed into a deep gully with a stream. A child was killed and three other people injured. Cleere said investigators have determined the root cause as a distracted driver, but not from cell phone use.
Also in February, the sheriff’s office welfare fraud unit and investigators arrested three people in separate cases. Charges included four felonies and a misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 2,038 calls in February, making 65 arrests. The narcotics unit started 10 new drug cases and made 14 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 10 cases. It has recouped more than $62,000 this year.
Deputies responded to three mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 33. There were 56 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 22 summons/complaints/services and 23 income executions. Deputies assisted with five evictions.
SFPD numbers The Seneca Falls Police Department is reporting the following statistics for February: • Town police documented 2,054 duty-related “events” including 532 calls for service, 1,381 property checks on business and residential properties, and 121 traffic stops. • Officers issued 49 tickets following traffic stops including four felonies, four misdemeanors and 41 infractions. There were two driving-while-intoxicated arrests. • Officers responded to 21 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. None resulted in injury. • Officers arrested 18 people, resulting in 18 criminal charges. Those charges included one felony, 12 misdemeanors, and five violations. • The SFPD recorded no subject resistance reports in February. The department recorded no citizen/officer complaints and numerous citizen/officer compliments. • The SFPD responded to 18 mental health-related calls last month. No people were taken by police to the comprehensive psychiatric emergency program at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. Officers used the department iPad for remote mental health services four times in February. Everyone was able to stay in their home. • In comparing February 2023 to February 2022, calls for service were down (532/581), criminal charges were down (18/46), traffic tickets were down (49/70), traffic stops were down (121/166), traffic accidents were down (21/37), domestic disturbances were down (12/22), mental health incidents were up (18/15), and DWI arrests were the same (2/2).