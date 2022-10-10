ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office will hold its sixth annual Citizens Police Academy this fall.
Beginning Nov. 2, there will be four Wednesday sessions, each from 6-9 p.m. The others are scheduled for Nov. 9, 16 and 30.
Sheriff Tim Luce said each night will focus on different aspects of his department and provide an inside look at administration, road patrol, criminal investigations, and corrections. Classroom and hands-on activities will be overseen by people who do the job.
Those completing the program will be scheduled for an optional ride-a-long with a deputy, and get a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
People must be able to attend all four sessions.
A light background check will be done. Applicants must be at least 21, residents of the county, and have a genuine interest in good citizenship.
“There are no physical requirements, only a desire to learn,” Luce said, adding that the academy gives people a better understanding of law enforcement and how the sheriff’s department works.
Class size will be kept small to maximize the experience. Eligible applicants that do not make this year’s academy will be considered for future ones.
Interested residents can contact Danielle Thompson at 315-220-3403 or email dthompson@co.seneca.ny.us.