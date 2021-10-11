ROMULUS — Longtime Seneca County residents may remember a day when a sheriff’s deputy would find a way into their vehicle if they locked the keys inside.
Well, those days are here again.
Undersheriff John Cleere said the sheriff’s office recently equipped all patrol cars with new lockout kits. People must sign a “hold harmless” waiver in case the locking mechanism is damaged.
“We thought it would be a great courtesy service for our citizens and visitors to our county. It should save them a few bucks too,” Cleere said. “We have not done courtesy lockouts since the early 1990s.”
Deputies have been trained on how to use the kits. People who want to use the service can call 911.
“Most people have accidentally locked their keys in their vehicle at some time,” Cleere said. “I know I have.”
In their monthly “snapshot” for September, Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce highlighted the following:
Sept. 2 — Sheriff’s investigators, working with Geneva police, apprehended a person wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rochester.
Sept. 3 — Deputies arrested a driver who fled a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed chase through several towns in the county.
Sept. 11 — An ATV accident under investigation in Fayette left a person in critical condition.
Sept. 14 — A crime prevention program, Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety, was launched at Waterloo Premium Outlets. The program analyzes location-based crime and related vehicle crashes, highlighting “hot spots” where those incidents happen. Police then use targeted traffic enforcement strategies with the goal to reduce robberies, burglaries, larcenies and crashes in those areas.
Cleere said Lt. Tim Thompson, who heads up the sheriff’s office criminal investigative division, went through training and is overseeing the program. “I like it because it meets one of our police reform components for targeted enforcement and crime analysis,” Cleere said.
Sept. 19 — Deputies partnered with Seneca Falls and Waterloo police to have a child safety seat detail at the Seneca Falls Police Department.
Sept. 28 — A truck hit an asphalt roller on Route 89 in Ovid. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the accident, which caused a fire and hazardous spill and left a man in critical condition.
Sept. 30 — A man was arrested after deputies responded to an alleged domestic violence incident in Fayette. Police said a woman was strangled and pushed with a young child present.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,321 calls in September, making 37 arrests. The narcotics unit started three new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 24 cases. It has recouped more than $204,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 14 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 48. More than $25,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $287,000.
In the civil division, there were 44 summons/complaints/services and 20 income executions. Deputies assisted with one eviction.