ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will take part in the national drug take-back day Saturday, Oct. 24.
Sheriff Tim Luce said a deputy will be at the Law Enforcement Center — on Route 96 in Romulus — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted medication for destruction. The event is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to fill out.
Luce said people can also drop off their unwanted drugs at two permanent kiosks — in the main lobby at the Law Enforcement Center and the first floor of the county office building on Dipronio Drive in Waterloo, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Prescription and over-the-counter medication will be accepted Oct. 24. Syringes and needles will not.
“Take-back day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Luce said. “It is important to get these potentially dangerous drugs out of your home before they find a new home.”