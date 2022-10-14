HAMMONDSPORT — A sculpture honoring a longtime supporter of the Fred and Harriet Taylor Memorial Library is being unveiled today (Oct. 15) on library grounds.
The sculpture of the late Katherine S. Meade sitting on a bench and reading to her three grandchildren was created by Dexter Benedict of Penn Yan, a renowned artist who formerly taught at Keuka College and has been commissioned to create several sculptures of historical figures, including President Harry Truman for his presidential library.
Meade, a former library board president, died Feb. 13, 2021, at age 70. She was instrumental in the construction of this village’s new library building, which opened its doors in 2007 at 21 William St. Library Director Sally Jacoby Murphy said Meade was “basically the one on the ground raising funding ... she was essentially the project manager for the building.”
In a remembrance on the library’s website, former library Director Rachel Brown described Meade as “quietly fierce” and said her fundraising ideas were endless.
“When construction of the new library started, there was no stopping her,” Brown wrote. “She used every connection, worked every angle, was willing to do whatever needed to be done to get the project completed.”
The sculpture, on the Cedar Street side of the library, was delivered Monday and under wraps until today. Jacoby Murphy said a private event with family and friends was planned for 9 a.m. and a public ceremony was to be held at 11 a.m. with refreshments, library tours and a chance to see pictures of Meade through the years.
Jacoby Murphy got a peek at the finished product and was awestruck.
“Oh, I mean it’s beautiful,” she said. “Dexter is incredible.”
She noted a nationwide search was held to find an artist for the project, yet the one who was chosen lives nearby, on the other end of Keuka Lake.
Benedict was selected “ ... not just because he’s local, but because we thought his work was really beautiful and decided this is the way we wanted to go,” said Jacoby Murphy, adding his creations have a personal warmth to them.
Funds for the statue came from Meade’s family and other private donors, she said. Donations that were requested to be made to the library in Meade’s memory were used to bolster the children’s book collection, support programs and pay for a small plaque acknowledging Meade’s contributions, Jacoby Murphy said.
Benedict said it took about six months for the sculpture to come to life, and that “it was a very enjoyable piece to work on.”
“What’s not to like, a grandmother reading to her children,” he said.
It was also a change of pace for Benedict, who is often commissioned to produce sculptures of well-known historical figures like Thomas Edison, Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr., and Truman.
“Katherine Meade was a hero in her own right,” Benedict said. “She was locally well known and the whole notion of an adult reading to a child, I think it’s a heroic act too, in a sense.”