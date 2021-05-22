DRESDEN — The Keuka Outlet into Seneca Lake in Penn Yan will be treated with a chemical to kill sea lamprey larvae, beginning June 10.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that it will treat portions of tributaries to Seneca Lake to eliminate the sea lamprey, a parasitic fish that preys and feeds on other fish species.
The chemical treatment will help prevent sea lampreys from invading the lake and protect lake trout, rainbow trout, brown trout and landlocked salmon. DEC officials said eliminating this parasite will help ensure healthier fish species in Seneca Lake and its tributaries and continue providing anglers with good fishing opportunities.
The stream treatments pose no significant hazard to human health, DEC officials said, but out of caution, they warn against stream water consumption, fishing, swimming, livestock watering or irrigation during the treatment period.
DEC will post signs advising of the treatments along the treated streams.