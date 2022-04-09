SENECA FALLS — The selection committee tasked with picking this Seneca County community’s first town manager has determined that none of the four applicants are the “right fit” for the job.
That has prompted the start of a second search, Supervisor Mike Ferrara told the Town Board Tuesday.
“We don’t want to hire someone just to have a person in the position,” Ferrara said. “They must be the right fit for the town.”
The job is being advertised with a starting salary range of $75,000 to $100,000.
Ferrara, Town Board member Frank Sinicropi, Water and Sewer Superintendent Joe Tullo, Assessor Deborah Von Wald, account clerk Sarah Wright, and community member Gerald Macaluso are on the selection committee.
In other matters Tuesday:
• CLEAN ENERGY — Ferrara updated trustees on the town’s effort to be a state Clean Energy Community.
He said one criteria is that 70% of its electrical use should come from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
“We have already met one criteria by switching to LED fixtures for our street lights in 2021,” Ferrara said. “We will also look at locating electric vehicle charging stations on municipal property.”
• WATER — The town is looking into a state program that assists low-income residents who are having trouble paying their water bill.
Meanwhile, a water-meter replacement program is moving ahead. The board voted unanimously to hire MRB Group of Rochester, the lowest of three bidders at $14,300, for engineering services. The board also determined, through the state Environmental Quality Review process for the project, that the project would have no adverse impacts on the environment.
• CANNABIS — The board learned that a shed at 2133 Lake Road, which is managed by a faction of the Cayuga Nation and has been selling cannabis, has been cited for not having a permit. No one has responded, sending the matter to town court. Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said he is having trouble identifying the actual owners so papers can be served.
Ferrara also said the Cayuga Nation and its Council leader, Clint Halftown, have applied for a special-use permit to sell tobacco, gas and cannabis at 126 E. Bayard St., a business that is in a single-family residential zone. The town Zoning Board of Appeals will decide whether or not to grant the permit.
• HEALTH INSURANCE — Ferrara said he has decided to change health insurance brokers, using a local agent of AFLAC, at the same cost. He said there were complaints about the prior broker, while the new agent receives positive reviews from AFLAC recipients.