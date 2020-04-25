MILO — After nearly a week of searching, hampered at times by weather, police have not found a missing boater presumed drowned last weekend in the deep waters of Seneca Lake.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike officially ended the search Saturday after meeting with the family of 27-year-old Daniel Manganano. Sheriff's office Lt. Ed Nemitz, who led the search, also met with the family as did sheriff's investigators Arlyn Cunningham and Pat Breuer.
"The number of assets devoted to the search and recovery have officially ended after five consecutive days searching without success," Spike said, adding that marine patrols from the sheriff's offices in Yates and Seneca counties will intermittently check the lake and both shorelines in the days ahead in case the body rises to the surface.