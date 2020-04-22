MILO — In a search hampered by weather at times, police and others could not find a missing boater now presumed drowned on Seneca Lake for the second straight day.
In a press release Tuesday, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the search for 27-year-old Daniel Manganano of Horseheads would continue Wednesday and Thursday if needed. The search started Monday.
Spike said Manganano and another Chemung County resident, Keith Seymore, also 27, left the Manganano family cottage near Himrod Sunday afternoon to cross the lake in a canoe. The canoe overturned after dusk.
Spike said the men were not wearing life jackets. Someone called 911 after 9 p.m. when they had not returned. Marine patrols responded as well as a helicopter from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office that Spike requested.
Seymore was found in the middle of the lake, by a helicopter spotlight, clinging to the partially submerged canoe just before midnight. Deputies in a patrol boat pulled him from the water and took him to an ambulance near the shore.
He was taken to the Himrod fire station, where a LifeNet helicopter was waiting. Seymore was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for hypothermia and released.
Spike said the water temperature was 40 degrees and the air temperature 36 degrees when Seymore was rescued. The sheriff added that the depth of the water in that area is nearly 600 feet.
The search for Manganano began Monday morning and included boats from the sheriff’s offices in Yates, Seneca and Schuyler counties, a state police boat and state police helicopter. Spike said the chopper could not be used Tuesday due to weather, which included snow at times.
Drones also are being used. Spike said a state police boat with sonar would be used Wednesday to scan deeper water.
“It is disheartening to recognize that this is now a search and recovery mission,” said Spike, who thanked all the searchers. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to Daniel’s family and friends.”