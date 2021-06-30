MARION — State police are asking for the public's help as they look for a Marion man reported missing Sunday.
Troopers said Michael C. Pryce, 28, suffered a head injury before he was reported missing and has a large cut on the back of his head. He was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Buffalo Street in Marion.
Pryce is described as a white male about 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Pryce was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black Under Armour sneakers and a green hat. Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge Avenger with license plate number JJF-6299. Police said Pryce has family in the Penn Yan area and may be there.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the state police barracks in Williamson at (315) 589-8288.