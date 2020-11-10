ROMULUS — As of Tuesday morning, police continued to look for an inmate who escaped from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus Monday night.
Kevin Witt, 29, is described as a 5-foot-9 white male with a medium build. He was last seen about 7 p.m. during a work detail outside the secure area on the Willard campus. The campus is part of the state prison system.
State police were notified about Witt's escape by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the agency that runs the campus.
All students in the South Seneca and Romulus school districts reverted to remote learning Tuesday, and roads in the Ovid and Romulus areas were blocked by police as they searched for Witt.
Anyone with information on Witt's whereabouts is urged to contact state police at (585) 398-4100, or call 911.