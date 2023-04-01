GENEVA — Looking for a seasonal job to help fight invasive species in the Finger Lakes?
The Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or PRISM, at Hobart and William Smith Colleges is seeking applications for those positions.
Available jobs include 20 or more watercraft stewards, five aquatic invasive species field crew members, and two terrestrial invasive species field crew members. PRISM officials said watercraft stewards are paid $17.50 to $19 an hour, while the aquatic (water-based) and terrestrial (land-based) positions pay $17.50 to $18.50 an hour.
The stewards could be assigned to work on nine of the 11 Finger Lakes, Sodus Bay, and parts of the Erie Canal and Lake Ontario identifying and removing invasive plant and organisms species. The positions are described as excellent opportunities to learn about ecology and conservation and offer valuable team-building opportunities for plant identification, data collection, communications and more, plus helping protect local waterways.
“These positions are great for college students, recent graduates, or anyone with a strong interest in the environmental field,” PRISM coordinator Sam Beck-Anderson said.
For more information, email beck-anderson@hws.edu.