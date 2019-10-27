SENECA FALLS — About two weeks after arresting a woman for allegedly stealing a family member's service dog and holding it for ransom, police have arrested the woman's sister.
Cortney E. Race, 34, of Penfield, Monroe County, was charged Wednesday by Seneca Falls police with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal solicitation, and misdemeanor counts of third-degree coercion, fifth-degree conspiracy, and petit larceny.
Race's arrest follows that of her sister, 35-year-old Kelli Race of Penfield, who was charged earlier this month with similar offenses. Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said the charges stem from an Aug. 7 incident, when the sisters and another person made an unannounced visit to a family member’s home in Seneca Falls.
The sisters are accused of stealing the person's service dog, then calling the victim later and threatening to kill the dog unless a ransom was paid. Peenstra said the dog was returned unharmed after a partial ransom was paid.
While Kelli Race was arrested earlier this month, Peenstra said Cortney Race could not be found and a Seneca Falls Town Court warrant was issued for her arrest. She was taken into custody at the Onondaga County Correctional Facility, where she was being held on unrelated charges.
She was taken to the Seneca County Jail for arraignment.
Peenstra said the case is closed, as police determined a third person didn't have enough involvement or knowledge of the case to be charged.