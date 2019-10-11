PENN YAN — Yates County sheriff’s investigators have made a second arrest in the case of several burglaries at Mennonite homes earlier this year.
Michael J. Carr, 34, of Macedon, was charged Wednesday with three counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree burglary, and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies.
He also was charged with two counts of petit larceny and one count of possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanors).
Sheriff Ron Spike said the burglaries were on Jan. 13, a Sunday, in Potter and Benton. They took place while Mennonite families were at church.
Earlier this week, police arrested Christopher Hearn, 35, of Rochester, on the same charges. Carr and Hearn both were indicted by a Yates County grand jury.
Spike referred to Carr and Hearn as friends. Spike added that police believe a third person was involved in the burglaries but have not made another arrest at this point.
Carr was arraigned Wednesday in county court and remanded to jail in lieu of $40,000 bail or $80,000 bond. Hearn remains in jail in lieu of $35,000 bail or $70,000 bond.
Spike noted that the Rochester Police Department and Greece Police Department assisted his officers on the case. He declined to say how police determined Carr and Hearn were involved.
“Our criminal investigation division has been pursuing leads for some time. They have done a good job on this,” Spike said. “We have good relationships with other police departments and are still in pursuit of some of the stolen property.”