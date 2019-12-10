CANANDAIGUA — Nearly four months after a man was shot in the head and left for dead on a dark highway in Phelps, a second suspect has been arrested in the case.
Luis Boffil-Leyro, 34, of Rochester, was arraigned Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jean Carlos Rentas-Figueroa. Boffil-Leyro was charged after an indictment was unsealed in Ontario County Court.
Boffil-Leyro’s appointed attorney, Benjamin Gilmour of the county conflict defender’s office, entered a not-guilty plea on his client’s behalf. Area defense attorney Bob Zimmerman also attended the arraignment.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran presided over the arraignment. Gilmour did not ask for bail, noting that Boffil-Leyro is being held in the Livingston County Jail without bail on a federal parole violation.
In August, Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome, 21, was charged with second-degree murder. At that time, Sheriff Kevin Henderson said a second suspect was being held in an area jail on an unrelated charge.
Boffil-Leyro and Martinez-Salome are accused of killing Rentas-Figueroa, 28, on Route 96 in Phelps, near Hayes Road. His body was found about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13 by a passing motorist, about an hour after police believe he was shot once in the head.
Rentas-Figueroa was identified by fingerprints the following day. Martinez-Salome was arrested 10 days later.
Henderson, who was at the Boffil-Leyro’s arraignment, had said previously the homicide appeared directly connected to drugs. He stopped short of saying it was over a drug sale.
“We still think this was over drugs,” Henderson said Monday. “That’s all we can really say at this point.”
The investigation also involves the Rochester Police Department, state police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Wayne County sheriff’s office. Henderson said police believe Rentas-Figueroa, Boffil-Leyro and Martinez-Salome were on their way back to Rochester when Rentas-Figueroa was shot.
“We believe the Phelps location was random,” he said. “We can’t really speculate on why this happened in Phelps. Maybe they saw this area as an opportunity to commit the crime.”