PENN YAN — Village police have made a second arrest in an alleged home invasion and robbery last month.
Trevaughn L. Morgan, 29, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
The alleged incident happened during the afternoon of Oct. 13 on Elm Street. Police said Morgan and a Canandaigua man, Rucciano O’Malley, 21, drove from Rochester to Penn Yan to rob people of money and marijuana. Morgan is accused of displaying a gun during the incident and threatening to shoot the residents.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said earlier that children were in the home, the youngest about 5, leading to the endangering charges.
Dunham said O’Malley, a former Penn Yan resident, was identified by witnesses after the suspects fled the scene. He was found several hours later by state police and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies in Canandaigua, and faces similar charges.
Morgan was arrested at his Rochester home Tuesday by village police, with help from agents of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office. He was arraigned at the Yates County Jail and remanded without bail.
O’Malley remains in the county jail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, with more charges and arrests pending.