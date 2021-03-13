GENEVA — The second draft of the city’s police reform and reinvention plan is available for public input.
Erica Collins, who works in the city manager’s office and is administrator for the Geneva Human Rights Commission, said a third — and anticipated final — draft will, in all likelihood, come out next week.
The final draft will include work by the City of Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective Group, referred to as “the Collective,” a 15-member group that has met weekly for more than two months on the plan. Collins said the group will continue discussions on the police department’s use-of-force policy, as well as other items based on community feedback, before issuing the final draft.
See the current draft at cityofgenevany.com/police-reform. Collins said the Collective will meet at 6:30 p.m, and the meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. March 24 to vote on the reform plan. If approved, it will be sent to state officials in Albany, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
Collins said the Collective will continue to work, after the reform plan is submitted, to implement it.
People can contact Collins at ecollins@geneva.ny.us to provide feedback and input.