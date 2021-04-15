WATERLOO — The second in a series of public forums on economic development opportunities along this Seneca County village’s canal front and on Oak Island is next week.
It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Community Center.
The initial forum, conducted in March, featured a presentation from the Waterloo Economic Development Committee and the state Canal Corp.’s Staycation program and its Reimagine the Canals Initiative. Next week, Canal Corp. representatives will continue to discuss the proposal to have platform tent camping on the western end of Oak Island, along with other opportunities in the village.
Residents will be able to ask questions.
“We were pleased with the response from residents and stakeholders at our first public forum,” Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “In the spirit of continued collaboration, the Canal Corp. has done as promised and will return to the village to hear directly from residents and stakeholders on opportunities at the site. We encourage all to attend and participate.”
The Canal Corp. is proposing to allow 6-10 temporary platform camping sites, for a maximum of 12 weeks this summer, on an area currently not being leased on state-owned Oak Island. The camping sites would be managed by a Canal Corp.-hired vendor, and the site would be staffed around the clock.
The public would continue to have access to all current village amenities on the five acres it leases on Oak Island, including the boat launch, picnic pavilions and fishing sites.
The state has cleared unhealthy trees, invasive vegetation species and underbrush on the island in the proposed camping area. That work was one under the direction of a certified arborist. The camping project comes after years of planning by village and state officials.
Information developed from the forums will be used to help the Canal Corp. collaborate with village leadership on final details for the potential uses of Oak Island and to identify other economic development potential along the canal.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, those attending the forum will be required to sign in upon entry, wear a face covering at all times, and maintain safe social distancing.