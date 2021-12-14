PENN YAN — Yates County legislators have agreed to have a second public hearing on a proposed local law that would ban weapons in buildings owned or leased by the county.
Whether it passes this time around remains to be seen.
In a unanimous vote Monday, the Legislature set Dec. 29 as the date of the second hearing. It will start at 1:40 p.m. in the legislative chambers, and Zoom and phone options will be announced later this month.
There was lengthy debate on the topic at the first hearing in September, but the law was not adopted even though seven of 13 legislators voted for it. Legislator Ed Bronson was absent; at least eight votes were needed for passage.
Monday’s meeting was not available by Zoom or phone, as each meeting as has been since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislature Clerk Emilee Miller said there was a technical problem that could not be resolved while the meeting was in progress.
Miller said audio from the meeting will be posted on the county website (yatescounty.org) at some point.
If passed, the law would ban weapons — including firearms, stun guns and “dangerous” knives — from being taken into buildings owned or leased by the county, with the focus being the county office building. Offenders could be fined up to $500 and/or face three months in jail.
Most of the public comments in September favored the proposed law, although people opposed cited the potentially high cost to enforce it with security personnel and metal detectors.