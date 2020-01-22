TYRE — It appears construction of a second hotel at the del Lago Resort & Casino site will continue to be delayed.
Indus Hospitality officials will ask the Town Board Thursday to extend the site plan approval application for the proposed Hilton Garden Inn for an additional year.
Making the request will be representatives of BME Associates Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors of Fairport, who first proposed the project in 2018. The proposed hotel would be built attached to the casino on the west.
The proposed hotel was approved for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreement by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency in December 2017 and modified in December 2018, reducing the project cost from $25 million to $20 million and reducing the number of rooms from 150 to 120, citing the increasing cost of steel and rising interest rates.
The $440 million casino and resort, which opened in 2017, has its own 205-room hotel.