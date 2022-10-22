GENEVA — Saying he is just getting started, Ray Ciancaglini presented the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department with $10,000 recently, money raised for the department during a recent benefit dinner at Belhurst.
Ciancaglini has been battling Parkinson’s syndrome and dementia pugilistica for many years as a direct result of numerous untreated concussions he suffered during his boxing career. He started The Second Impact organization as a way to tell his story of the mistakes he made not properly addressing concussions and the lifelong consequences he suffered as a result. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness, offer support and encourage being honest about concussion symptoms.
“I have raised funds for autism and traumatic brain injury with children, mostly in bigger cities away from here,” Ciancaglini said in a press release. “Then I said, ‘My gosh, why don’t I do one of these in my hometown, they could use it.’ Wow! It was an easy sell.
“There is a lot of support and admiration for the fire department and it certainly showed with the donations and at the banquet. It was overwhelming.”
Fire Chief Del Parrotta said the event was unexpected.
“You don’t see that every day. You don’t see someone come in and say I want to help you out,” Parrotta said. “I met Ray this summer, and he came down the next day and said we’re going to do something for the fire department.”
Ciancaglini and The Second Impact sponsored a Role Model Night last summer at McDonough Park. Ciancaglini said the support from the police, firemen, National Guard and EMTs was phenomenal.
“And I said, ‘Well, that’s where the hearts are, we’re definitely going to do something.’ ”
The Second Impact also is planning a benefit dinner for the Geneva Police Department Dec. 1 at Ventosa Vineyards in Fayette.
Both fundraising events for the police and firemen will become annual, Ciancaglini said.