PENN YAN — The Downtown Business Council will host its second annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday(Nov. 5).
Main Street will be closed to traffic during the event, which will be held rain or shine. There is no admission fee.
There will be close to 25 vendors, food trucks, samples of wine and beer, and live music by Dave Boyd. The event also includes a bounce house courtesy of the Penn Yan Lions Club; animals, including alpacas; horse rides; hay wagon rides; a cornhole tournament; and volunteers from area service organizations.
The council will raffle off a quilted wall-hanging, with proceeds going to Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes.
Those attending are encouraged to visit local shops and restaurants. Village police and firefighters will be on hand too.
Last year’s festival was attended by an estimated 1,800 people. Council officials surveyed more than 20 downtown business owners after the event, and more than 80% reported a significant sales increase for the day.
The council was established last year with a mission to “create a vibrant downtown business community, by identifying and promoting business opportunities and increasing commerce within the village though sharing mutual interests among downtown business owners, liaisons, and volunteers, to ensure success, sustainability and growth.”