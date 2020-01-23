SENECA FALLS — The second of three planned public meetings of the Seneca Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will be 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Center.
The DRI Committee successfully applied for a $10 million state DRI grant out of the Finger Lakes Region in 2019. Seneca Falls was awarded the grant Nov. 6, beating out the village of Waterloo and the city of Canandaigua.
The committee now has to develop a plan for spending the money on its downtown area for submission to the state for approval and funding. The first public meeting was Dec. 16 to generate ideas for downtown projects.
At next week’s meeting, the LPC will finalize the vision, goals and strategies for the DRI, review highlights from a recent public survey and discuss projects submitted by the public in response to the Request for Information on potential projects.
Residents, business owners, employers and potential investors are all encouraged to attend and participate. There will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.
The committee, headed by Joell Karsten-Murney, has contracted with LaBella Associates of Rochester as consultants to help guide the DRI process.
Plans call for a final DRI plan by the end of April for submission to the state. The state is expected to decide what it will fund in July. The town can submit up to $15 million worth of projects, but the state will allocate just the $10 million.
The downtown area consists of 116.2 acres on the north and south sides of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.