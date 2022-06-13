OVID — The South Seneca school district is working toward adding a second school resource officer this fall.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting and Thursday’s community meeting with Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielenski, school safety was the focus.
About 25 parents and staff members attended Wednesday’s school board meeting at the Interlaken Elementary School, where those who entered the auditorium passed by School Resource Officer John McNabb. McNabb was stationed in the hallway outside.
At Thursday’s meeting in Ovid, Zielinski said about 30 people attended, with much of the discussion centering on how the district handles student behavior issues.
In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and, more pointedly, Uvalde, Texas, many school districts are re-examining their safety approaches.
In South Seneca, some parents were sharing their concerns about school safety even before the Texas shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Genevieve Hardwick of Lodi, a single mother of three children, spoke to the board in May following concerns about how a May 17 incident at the Middle School, where her son is a student, was handled. Hardwick appeared before the board again Wednesday, expressing her worry that one school resource officer is responsible for two district buildings (Ovid and Interlaken) that are eight miles apart. She also voiced disappointment that there wasn’t an increased police presence the day after the Texas shooting.
That evening, Zielenski gave a presentation on the district’s current safety measures, sharing what’s currently in place, and what the district is moving toward as these discussions evolve. He acknowledged this is a watershed moment.
“The climate in the country right now is one of anxiety because again and again the random acts of violence keep happening,” he said.
Zielenski also noted that school resource officers were conceived of originally to offer education, relationship building and comfort with law enforcement — not solely to provide armed security.
“But the conversation is changing to armed security and the sense of well-being to know there is an armed officer present in all the buildings all the time,” he admitted.
Zielenski’s presentation focused on the district’s three approaches to school safety: security measures (i.e. “hardening the buildings”), partnerships with law enforcement, and daily student support. After outlining what the district currently has in place, the superintendent shared what the district is looking to possibly do to address safety concerns, including:
• Additional door hardware.
• Enhancing security at school entryways.
• Ongoing camera upgrades.
• Restrictions on carrying backpacks during the school day.
• A second school resource officer.
In motion
The school resource officer piece “is in motion,” he said, with conversations already conducted with Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce. South Seneca has contracted with the Seneca County sheriff’s office for three years and currently pays $40,000 for that service; John McNabb has been in the position for two years.
On Friday (on the heels of the two meetings), Zielinski said the idea of a second resource officer is not a brand-new one given the distance between the district’s two buildings.
“But this spring there’s been a little bit more urgency to the conversation,” he said. “This environment now, it feels better for everybody if we have two.”
Zielinski said a second resource officer is subject to county Board of Supervisors approval, and should roadblocks develop there the district could pursue a partnership with the state police, Interlaken Police Department or conceivably a private security firm.
In terms of cost, Zielinski said Wednesday and reiterated Friday that school budgets are a reflection of a district’s values and funding is available in the budget for a second SRO if the community deems it a priority.
In addition to a second SRO, discussions have raised the possibility of bag checks and/or metal detectors at school events and better communication from the district when student behavioral, safety, or even medical incidents occur.
Parent Krystal Wilson told the school board that in Arizona and Texas, where’s she lived previously, her purse always was checked whenever she entered a school building.
Donna Jennings of Ovid impressed upon board members that it is a different era and the community has experienced student suicide, bomb threats, and weapons being brought into school. Parents often hear about school incidents from their children, and she suggested greater transparency on the district’s part in communicating when such incidents occur — even if all the details are unable to be shared due to privacy concerns.
After last week’s meetings, Hardwick was feeling encouraged.
“As of (Thursday), I feel very confident change is going to happen because the parents are forcing the change,” she said.
Parents will push on the county level for a second SRO and will continue to seek more communication from the district when concerning student behaviors require intervention.
She noted the past month’s discussions have led to the formation of a group that will include school staff, parents and middle/high school students who will focus on school safety protocols — “to come together to see what’s working and not working so it doesn’t lead to this big of an issue.” Also, according to Hardwick, Zielinski has indicated another open meeting will be held in August so parents can be informed of what to expect when the school year resumes in September.
“We need the safety for our children,” she said. “There’s no sense sending our kids to school when they feel physically or emotionally afraid to go to school.”