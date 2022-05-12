WATERLOO — Another person faces charges for the harrowing incident in Tyre earlier this month.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Lisbeth Collada was arraigned Tuesday in county court following a grand jury indictment that includes Jamie Avery Jr., who was arrested previously. They face felony charges of attempted murder, arson, attempted assault, and attempted arson.
The charges stem from the May 3 incident at Love’s Travel Stops off Route 414, near the state Thruway. Sheriff’s deputies and numerous officers from area police agencies, as well as area firefighters, responded to the site just after 5:30 a.m. following several 911 calls.
At a news conference shortly after the incident, Sheriff Tim Luce said there were several small fires inside the building when deputies arrived. Police detained two suspects who allegedly started the fires and tried to start others.
Luce added that the suspects doused a 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid and tried — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire. Luce identified one of the suspects as Avery but didn’t identify the other at the time, saying the investigation was still active.
The 1-year-old was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Police later learned another child, a 3-year-old boy, was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced their way into the cab and found the boy with an apparent head injury.
The 3-year-old was taken to Geneva General before being flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said both children were expected to make full recoveries and were in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Luce noted that Avery, a tractor-trailer driver, is from Florida but has ties to the Syracuse area. Sinkiewicz said Collada hails from Florida, also.
“We believe they are married and the two children are the product of that union, but we do not have documentation to that effect,” Sinkiewicz wrote in an email to the Times. “We cannot even begin to speculate as to why the parents would attempt to incinerate their infant child, and we may never get an answer to that question.”
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson, the lead investigator on the case, said Wednesday that based on the investigation thus far, Avery and Collada are in a domestic relationship.
“We also believe they are the father and mother to both children,” Thompson said. “We are still looking into why they were in New York and why they allegedly committed the acts.”
Avery and Collada were arraigned Tuesday. Judge Barry Porsch remanded them to the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, $400,000 secured bond, or $800,000 partially secured bond.
Porsch assigned Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger to represent Avery and local attorney Joe Sapio to represent Collada.
Sinkiewicz said their next scheduled court date is July 27.