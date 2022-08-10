GENEVA — The head of the agency that administers the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative didn’t have to go far to view projects funded by the program.
The finishing touches of the streetscape project on Castle Street by contractor Nardozzi Paving & Construction could be seen by Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez as he walked downtown Tuesday morning with Geneva officials, including City Manager Amie Hendrix, to view a number of DRI projects that came out of the inaugural DRI program in 2016.
“It really has been transformational for the region,” Rodriguez said while finishing the second stop on his morning tour. “In every community there has been a multiplier effect.”
In essence, said Rodriguez, who has done similar tours in other DRI-funded communities over the past few months, the $10 million award is “seed capital” that drives local investment.
Rodriguez, a former state assemblyman who was nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul as the 68th secretary of state in November 2021, got a chance to see that “seed capital” in action.
His first stop was at Lake Tunnel Solar Village, where he toured one of the one-story dwellings and heard from project developer Ryan Wallace, who told him the DRI was key to getting the “off-the-grid” project developed on a vacant city lot.
“We’ve (the Solar Home Factory) been awarded a number of state grants since (the DRI), and none has been as effective as the DRI,” Wallace told Rodriguez. “That was huge, Otherwise that (project) wouldn’t have happened.”
Collette Barnard, who assists in economic development and grant support for the city, said Wallace is not alone in that assessment.
“These projects were all dependent on DRI money,” she said.
Rodriguez, who as a state assemblyman, was a big proponent of developing affordable housing, said the modular component of Lake Tunnel Solar Village offers potential for affordable housing and sustainability.
Up on Seneca Street, Rodriguez saw how the DRI worked not for a new business, but for a Finger Lakes cultural institution, the Smith Center for the Arts, where the funding helped improve restrooms, the Cabaret (bar) on the mezzanine level, along with performer dressing and green room facilities.
“We’re very grateful for the state resources,” said former Board of Trustees president Mitch Wilber. “We’re not a fancy house, but those DRI (funds) made a big difference.”
Rodriguez also toured other DRI-funded private projects in Geneva, including the Patent Block on East Castle Street, developed by Dave Linger and Wendy Marsh, along with the Dove Block Project and Twisted Rail Brewing on Exchange Street, where he also grabbed lunch with Linger and others.
Hendrix said she appreciated the visit by the secretary of state.
"We are honored to host Secretary Rodriguez and his team for a tour of the various aspects of the DRI project," she said. "The funding from the DRI has been a catalyst for growth within the city. As the projects come to completion, it is exciting to tour the spaces with our project partners and see how their visions have turned into reality. DRI is a true partnership among local leaders, city staff, and New York State and the opportunities that we have been afforded through this partnership in the past and that lie ahead in the future are truly invigorating for the city of Geneva."
His afternoon DRI tour in Penn Yan included stops at Laurentide Inn & Beer Company & True Roots Kitchen on Maiden Lane; 111 Liberty Housing on Liberty Street; Blue Heron Bakery on Water Street; Staving Artist Woodwork and Parker’s Grille on Main Street; Sampson Theatre on East Elm Street; and Struble Arcade on Main Street.
Penn Yan was a $10 million DRI winner in 2019.