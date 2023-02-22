BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS B1 FIRST ROUND
(6) Waterloo 63, (11) Rochester Prep 50
Stats: Waterloo- Devin Mulvey-Salerno 22 points ... Markell Kingston-Johnson 12 points ... Connor McCann 10 points
Next up: Waterloo will travel to play (3) Palmyra-Macedon in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
----
(8) Livonia 61, (9) Midlakes 53
----
(7) Geneva 73, (10) Greece Odyssey 26
Stats: Geneva- Brian Whitley 16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks ... Anthony Torres 14 points, 5 assists, 3 steals ... Gavin Brignall 11 points
Next up: Geneva will travel to play (2) Newark in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUND
(10) North Rose-Wolcott at (7) Attica, postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m.
----
(9) Penn Yan 44, (8) Mynderse 38
Next up: Penn Yan will travel to play (1) Hornell in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7 p.m.
CLASS D1 FIRST ROUND
(9) Naples at (8) Genesee Valley/Belfast, postponed to Thursday at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND
(2) Oakfield-Alabama 54, (15) Red Creek 26
----
(14) Letchworth at (3) Gananda, postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m.
----
(6) Bloomfield 65, (11) Marcus Whitman 38
Stats: Bloomfield- Lily Baughman 20 points ... Calla McCombs 19 points ... Ava Hawkins 9 points
Next up: Bloomfield will play the (3) Gananda/(14) Letchworth winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
----
(7) Addison 57, (10) Clyde-Savannah 46
----
(8) East Rochester 68, (9) Avon 46
Next up: East Rochester will travel to play (1) Canisteo-Greenwood in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
(1) Lyons 82, (16) Eugenio Maria de Hostos 26
Next up: Lyons will host the (8) Perry/(9) Cuba-Rushford winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
----
(3) Pavilion 69, (14) Red Jacket 37
----
(4) Dundee/Bradford 57, (13) Wheatland-Chili 20
Stats: Dundee/Bradford- Kendall Parker 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals ... Lily Hall 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals ... Kailey Yeoman 9 points, 3 assists, 3 steals ... Mikayla Schoffner 8 rebounds ... Alissa Eaves 7 rebounds
Next up: Dundee/Bradford will host (5) Caledonia-Mumford in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Yet to be determined if the game will play at either Dundee or Bradford)
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
(10) Romulus at (7) Scio/Friendship, postponed to Thursday at 6 p.m.