GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
(2) Canandaigua 53, (7) Brockport 38
Stats: Canandaigua- Mya Herman 26 points ... Eily Hubler 9 points ... Liv Schorr 8 points
Next up: Canandaigua will play (11) Irondequoit in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. at Victor High School
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Waterloo 76, (8) North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus 13
Stats: Waterloo- Morgan Caraballo 25 points ... Addison Bree 13 points ... Natalie DiSanto 8 points
Next up: Waterloo will play (5) Midlakes in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
----
(2) Palmyra-Macedon 51, (7) Newark 25
Stats: Newark- Takyla Vaughn 12 points ... Naomi Jones 5 points ... Ciana Galvin 3 points ... Lena Ramos 3 points / Palmyra-Macedon- Taryn Goodness 18 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals ... Molly Seither 10 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists ... Marianna Hodgins 10 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks ... Georgia Wirth 5 rebounds, 6 steals
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon will play (3) Livonia in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
----
(5) Midlakes 51, (4) Aquinas 31
Next up: Midlakes will play (1) Waterloo in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Dansville 56, (9) Penn Yan 45
----
(2) Mynderse 59, (7) Attica 21
Stats: Mynderse- Haley Mosch 16 points ... Lauren McDermott 12 points ... Maddie Verkey 8 points ... Bella Ferrara 9 rebounds
Next up: Mynderse will play (3) Hornell in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL
(3) Lyndonville 37, (6) South Seneca 35
Stats: South Seneca- Chloe Scott 11 points ... Ciera Babcock 9 points ... Ava Utter 8 points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUND
(7) Attica 62, (10) North Rose-Wolcott 29
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Rochester Academy Charter School 72, (9) Marcus Whitman 48
----
(2) Avon 62, (7) Sodus 33
----
(5) Christian Northstar 50, (4) East Rochester 43
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS
(3) Oakfield-Alabama 84, (11) Clyde-Savannah 28
----
(5) Bolivar-Richburg 50, (4) Red Creek 39
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Lyons 85, (9) C.G. Finney 60
Stats: Lyons- Jacob Sides 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals ... JC Walker 26 points, 24 rebounds
Next up: Lyons will play (4) Warsaw in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
----
(6) Wheatland-Chili 67, (3) South Seneca/Romulus 56
Stats: South Seneca- Paul Clemenson 24 points ... Mikey Kaufman 15 points ... Zach Sherry 7 points