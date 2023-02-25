IMG_6628.JPG

Newark senior Brayden Steve (2) and Geneva sophomore Xavier Praylor (24) battle for a loose ball in Newark's end in the second quarter. Steve ended up gaining possession.

 Pete Lambos/Finger Lakes Times

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A2 QUARTERFINAL

(3) Wayne Central 64, (6) Honeoye Falls-Lima 54

Next up: Wayne Central will play (2) East High in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at Fairport High School

CLASS B1 QUARTERFINALS

(2) Newark 43, (7) Geneva 36

Stats: Geneva- Anthony Torres 15 points ... Brian Whitley 6 points ... Gavin Brignall 6 points / Newark- Kellen Foster 15 points ... Raeshawn Howard 13 points ... Brayden Steve 9 points

Next up: Newark will play (6) Waterloo in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)

----

(6) Waterloo 37, (3) Palmyra-Macedon 34

Stats: Waterloo- Devin Mulvey-Salerno 16 points ... Nolan Slywka 9 points / Palmyra-Macedon- Ian Goodness 15 points ... Ethan Ely 7 points

Next up: Waterloo will play (2) Newark in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)

CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL

(1) Hornell 75, (9) Penn Yan 51

CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS

(3) Batavia-Notre Dame 78, (6) Honeoye 45

----

(4) Harley/Allendale-Columbia 63, (5) Keshequa 59

Next up: Harley/Allendale-Columbia will play (1) Avoca/Prattsburgh in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS

(1) Canisteo-Greenwood 48, (8) East Rochester 29

----

(6) Bloomfield 63, (3) Gananda 54

Stats: Bloomfield- Lily Baughman 17 points ... Ashlyn Wright 16 points ... Calla McCombs 12 points ... Allison Baughman 12 points

Next up: Bloomfield will play (2) Oakfield-Alabama in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School

CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS

(1) Lyons 62, (8) Perry 35

Next up: Lyons will play (4) Dundee/Bradford in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy

----

(4) Dundee/Bradford 51, (5) Caledonia-Mumford 47

Stats: Dundee/Bradford- Kendall Parker 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals ... Lily Hall 10 points, 8 rebounds ... Alissa Eaves 10 points ... Mikayla Schoffner 17 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks ... Kailey Yeoman 3 steals

Next up: Dundee/Bradford will play (1) Lyons in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you