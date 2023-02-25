BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A2 QUARTERFINAL
(3) Wayne Central 64, (6) Honeoye Falls-Lima 54
Next up: Wayne Central will play (2) East High in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at Fairport High School
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINALS
(2) Newark 43, (7) Geneva 36
Stats: Geneva- Anthony Torres 15 points ... Brian Whitley 6 points ... Gavin Brignall 6 points / Newark- Kellen Foster 15 points ... Raeshawn Howard 13 points ... Brayden Steve 9 points
Next up: Newark will play (6) Waterloo in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
(6) Waterloo 37, (3) Palmyra-Macedon 34
Stats: Waterloo- Devin Mulvey-Salerno 16 points ... Nolan Slywka 9 points / Palmyra-Macedon- Ian Goodness 15 points ... Ethan Ely 7 points
Next up: Waterloo will play (2) Newark in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
(1) Hornell 75, (9) Penn Yan 51
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
(3) Batavia-Notre Dame 78, (6) Honeoye 45
(4) Harley/Allendale-Columbia 63, (5) Keshequa 59
Next up: Harley/Allendale-Columbia will play (1) Avoca/Prattsburgh in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (Location yet to be determined)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Canisteo-Greenwood 48, (8) East Rochester 29
(6) Bloomfield 63, (3) Gananda 54
Stats: Bloomfield- Lily Baughman 17 points ... Ashlyn Wright 16 points ... Calla McCombs 12 points ... Allison Baughman 12 points
Next up: Bloomfield will play (2) Oakfield-Alabama in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS
(1) Lyons 62, (8) Perry 35
Next up: Lyons will play (4) Dundee/Bradford in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy
(4) Dundee/Bradford 51, (5) Caledonia-Mumford 47
Stats: Dundee/Bradford- Kendall Parker 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals ... Lily Hall 10 points, 8 rebounds ... Alissa Eaves 10 points ... Mikayla Schoffner 17 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks ... Kailey Yeoman 3 steals
Next up: Dundee/Bradford will play (1) Lyons in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy