BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS C3 SEMIFINAL
(1) Lyons 70, (4) Warsaw 48
Next up: Lyons will now play (6) Wheatland-Chili in the Championship on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
(2) Canandaigua 63, (11) Irondequoit 40
Next up: Canandaigua will play (1) Pittsford Sutherland in the Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
(3) Hornell 61, (2) Mynderse 56
Stats: Mynderse- Haley Mosch 23 points, 7 rebounds ... Maddie Verkey 16 points (made four 3-pointers), 6 rebounds, 5 steals ... Lauren McDermott 5 points, 7 rebounds ... Kelly Kohberger 5 assists