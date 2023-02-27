Lyons bball 4

Lyons freshman Jamire Johnson (34) gets a shot off with a hand over the ball in the fourth quarter. Johnson ended up being fouled and went to the line to shoot two.

 Pete Lambos / Finger Lakes Times

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS C3 SEMIFINAL

(1) Lyons 70, (4) Warsaw 48

Next up: Lyons will now play (6) Wheatland-Chili in the Championship on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

(2) Canandaigua 63, (11) Irondequoit 40

Next up: Canandaigua will play (1) Pittsford Sutherland in the Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School

CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL

(3) Hornell 61, (2) Mynderse 56

Stats: Mynderse- Haley Mosch 23 points, 7 rebounds ... Maddie Verkey 16 points (made four 3-pointers), 6 rebounds, 5 steals ... Lauren McDermott 5 points, 7 rebounds ... Kelly Kohberger 5 assists

