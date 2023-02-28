GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS B1 SEMIFINALS
(1) Waterloo 85, (5) Midlakes 43
Stats: Midlakes- Grace Murphy 14 points ... Kate Mahoney 6 points ... Stella DelPapa 6 points / Waterloo- Natalie DiSanto 18 points ... Morgan Caraballo 17 points ... Jazzmyn Lewis 15 points
Next up: Waterloo will play (2) Palmyra-Macedon in the Championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
(2) Palmyra-Macedon 42, (3) Livonia 40
Stats: Palmyra-Macedon- Taryn Goodness 17 points, 5 rebounds ... Marianna Hodgins 11 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals ... Georgia Wirth 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals ... Molly Seither 5 steals ... Julia Belanger 2 blocks
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon will play (1) Waterloo in the Championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A2 SEMIFINAL
(2) East High 41, (3) Wayne Central 31
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
(1) Avoca/Prattsburgh 76, (4) Harley/Allendale-Columbia 39