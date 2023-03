Dundee/Bradford girls basketball is headed back to the sectional championship after a 69-57 upset over the No. 1 seed Lyons at Canandaigua Academy on Wednesday night. Up 30-23 at the half, Lyons (19-3) surged to an 8-0 run to take the lead early in the third quarter. BraveScots sophomore captain Kendall Parker responded with a 3-pointer that put No. 4 seed Dundee/Bradford back in the game and it was a battle from there. Tied 35-35, Dundee/Bradford junior Mikayla Schoffner scored the go-ahead layup and the BraveScots held on for the remainder of the game. Dundee/Bradford (21-2) is set to clash against No. 3 Pavilion (20-3) in the C2 championship Saturday at noon at Rush-Henrietta High School. In the accompanying photo, BraveScots point guard Kendall Parker (2) gets up a layup but Lyons junior Milleniyah Glanton (21) gets just enough of a finger tip on the ball to disrupt the shot. Parker ended with a game-high 31 points, 5 steals and 5 rebounds. Pete Lambos Finger Lakes Times