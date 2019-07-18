HOPEWELL — Connie McCune has always dreamed of seeing the world in person, but at the age of 93 she knows it will remain just a dream.
So she is doing the next best thing — seeing the world in the comfort of her room at Ontario Center.
McCune is one of about a dozen residents using the facility’s new virtual reality device to experience foreign lands up close, simulate diving in the ocean or just playing games.
“I’ve seen some gorgeous underwater scenes,” McCune said. “The fish swim right up to you. You feel like you can reach out and touch them.”
Centers Health Care, a New York City-based company that purchased Ontario Center (formerly the Ontario County Health Facility) years ago, recently invested in virtual reality (VR) technology at many of their facilities. Officials said it keeps residents occupied and increases cognitive function, but for many is just plain fun.
VR also helps seniors focus during exercise, and hopefully exercise for longer periods. For those with dementia or Alzheimer’s, it can be a good distraction and help them relax if they are aggravated.
In her prime, McCune — who lived in the Rochester area and Canandaigua — enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Canada with her husband, Bill, who passed away several years ago. They also saw plenty of England, Scotland and Wales, as they had a “house swapping” arrangement with a British couple.
McCune always wanted to see more of Europe, and VR lets her. She began using the headset several days ago when Ontario Center’s recreation director, Tammy Voeltz, took it to her room.
“It’s a fascinating device. There are breathtaking scenes,” McCune said. “Mountains, rivers, oceans, animals. You can see night skies, seascapes — all in vivid color.”
The headset comes with several programs, but McCune and others can experience much more thanks to assistant recreation director, Mike Meris, who downloads many other VR apps through his phone. Meris said between 10 to 15 residents use the headset, mostly for travel experiences, although some enjoy an app that lets them experience fishing.
“Connie likes the underwater experience,” he said. “It is also good for hand-eye coordination.”
McCune’s daughter, Kathy Tomaselli, said her mother still enjoys traveling on trips from Ontario Center, including Lollypop Farm and the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester. McCune, a sharp and spry 93-year-old, also spends weekends at her daughter’s home.
Officials from Centers Health Care said more than 100 residents at a facility in New Jersey enjoy virtual reality, doing everything from experiencing roller-coaster rides to being in a submersible shark cage. The headsets cost about $200 each.
An avid reader, McCune was also interviewed by Rochester TV stations WHEC (Channel 10) and WROC (Channel 8) for her use of VR. During a piece for Channel 10, McCune saw France’s Notre Dame cathedral in a narrated program.
“It’s a nice break from reading books,” she said. “I’d still like to go all over the world, but you can see a lot of the world sitting here.”
