SENECA FALLS — Hoping to increase enrollment, New York Chiropractic College officials are trying to make it easier for college graduates to gain admission to its masters and doctoral programs.
NYCC has created partnerships to allow collaborations with undergraduate institutions to secure admission to NYCC’s doctor of chiropractic and master of science in applied clinical nutrition programs.
Officials said that as part of the college’s strategic enrollment management plan, the goal is that these relationship-building efforts will lead to increased recruitment opportunities, ultimately generating greater enrollment numbers at the Route 89 college.
Each agreement with a partnering college is unique and includes details regarding the admissions process, prerequisites, special course work and required GPA needed to guarantee admission to NYCC. The agreements often save students significant time and money. NYCC officials said that in some cases, students can earn both masters and doctoral degrees a full year quicker than it would take to earn them individually.
Over the past year, NYCC has expanded its footprint to include agreements with institutions in New York, including SUNY Cortland and SUNY Potsdam, St. John Fisher College and Nazareth College in Rochester, as well as colleges and universities in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The college also has increased the average number of programs per partner. As of this spring, NYCC had nearly 40 partner institutions with close to 60 programs, with more in the works.
“Part of NYCC’s commitment to prepare its students, the partnerships ensure a seamless and successful pathway of acceptance to the college’s in-demand healthcare programs,” said Michael Mestan, NYCC president.