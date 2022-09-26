GENEVA — What do a former First Lady, an Olympic soccer icon, a NASA mathematician, an artist, a poet, a fiction writer, a groundbreaking Army officer, an abolitionist, suffragist and educator, and the head of a Fortune 50 company have in common?
That diverse group of women was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Saturday in ceremonies held at the Smith Opera House.
A sellout crowd applauded each inductee and the notable women who introduced them, especially former First Lady, U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The nine new member hiked the Hall membership to 302 since its 1969 founding in Seneca Falls.
The crowd was energized by an opening speech from Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state’s first female governor. She cited the history of the start of the women’s rights movement at a two-day convention in Seneca Falls in 1848, which produced the Declaration of Sentiments on women’s rights.
“The organizers and women who attended on short notice were sick and tired of being property with no rights. They stood up and courageously argued to have equal rights,” Hochul said. “One of those rights was removed three months ago by the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade. We have to fight that fight all over again, and I call on you to take the torch lit in Seneca Falls that has been passed to us to make it bigger and brighter. I hope that by advancing equal rights now, people looking back at today a hundred years from now will be proud of what we are doing.”
One of the biggest ovations was for Clinton, a 2005 Hall inductee serving as honorary chairwoman of the ceremony. She also was there to introduce Joy Harjo.
“I’m thrilled to be back,” Clinton said. “The Declaration of Sentiments has stood the test of time and started us on this journey. We need to renew our fight for women’s rights because there seems to be a pushback on women’s rights today, amplified by social media. I have a definite concern that our nation’s legacy as a pluralistic democracy, as first discussed in Seneca Falls, is threatened. I don’t want my granddaughter to have fewer rights than my daughter.”
Here ‘s a look at each inductee (in alphabetical order):
• Octavia Butler — She was inducted posthumously, having died in 2006 at age 59. She was a groundbreaking author whose award-winning novels use history, science and the tenets of Afro futurism to explore issues of gender, race and what it means to be human.
Butler rose to prominence when “Speech Sound” won the Hugo Award for Best Short Story in 1984. A year later, “Bloodchild” won the Lotus Award, the Science Fiction Chronicle Reader Award for best novelette, and the Hugo Award.
Sales of her books, which also include “Mind of My Mind,” “Dawn,” “Wild Seed” and “Kindred,” have increased since her passing.
She was introduced by Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Steinem, who spoke virtually. Steinem said Butler’s work “explored marginalized people.” The director of The Huntington Library in California that houses Butler’s archives said Butler was the first Black woman to write science fiction and fantasy books. Actress Natalie Portman and actor LeVar Burton also praised Butler’s contributions with virtual speeches.
• Judy Chicago — Born Judy Cohen, this Chicago artist is still creating at age 83. She was honored as an artist, author, feminist, educator and intellectual during a career spanning five decades.
She was a pioneer of feminist art in the early 1970s and created her most well-known work,”The Dinner Party,” in 1974. It depicts a large triangle consisting of 39 place settings, each commemorating a historical or mythological female figure who has had an impact on Western civilization, including Harriet Tubman. Her work is in numerous collections, and her ongoing work and influence is acknowledged worldwide.
She was named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”
She wad introduced by 1995 Hall inductee Dolores Huerta.
Speaking virtually, Chicago thanked the Hall and warned against the spread of “cancel culture” or denigrating a woman’s accomplishments because of perceived and often-erroneous flaws in her character. She cited Clinton’s unsuccessful run for President in 2016 and suggestions by some that Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton did not want to include Blacks in their suffrage campaigns.
“I look to each inductee for inspiration,” Chicago said.
• Rebecca Halstead — One of two inductees with a local connection, the Candor, Tompkins County, native is a retired U.S. Army brigadier general. She graduated from West Point in 1981, a member of the second class that included women. She became the first woman graduate to attain general officer rank when she was promoted to brigadier general in 2004. She retired in 2008.
Halstead became the first woman in U.S. history to command in combat at the strategic level when she was promoted to senior commanding general for logistics in Iraq, leading more than 200 multi-disciplined units at 65 different bases in support of more than 20,000 military personnel serving in Iraq.
She has founded her own consulting company that specializes in inspirational and motivational speaking, leader training, leader coaching, and mentoring. She is also on the faculty at West Point.
Halstead was introduced by 2017 Hall inductee Retired Lt. Gen. Carol Mutter, the first woman to attain the Army’s three-star rank.
Halstead said she faced many challenges, but also had many opportunities.
“I was an ordinary girl who was given extraordinary opportunities,” Halstead said. “I swore to protect and defend the Constitution and all the rights that entails for everyone, including women. Women from the past had a profound impact on me. I learned from them to never quit and to defend equal rights for all is a great way to honor those who died for our country and its freedoms.”
• Mia Hamm — Called the face of soccer for a generation, she retired after a 17-year career that saw her win two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals. In 1987, at the age of 15, she became the youngest player ever to participate in a soccer match for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She also played soccer for four years at the University of North Carolina, earning All-American recognition. Her Tar Heel teams only lost one game and captured four consecutive NCAA championships.
She joined the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team again in 1991 and ended a long career with 158 goals. Hamm maintains an active presence in the soccer community and is an outspoken advocate for Title IX and gender equality.
She was introduced by 2006 Hall inductee Donna de Varona, a standout U.S. Olympic team swimmer and holder of many world records. In citing Hamm’s soccer career, de Varona praised her fight for equal pay for women athletes.
“She opened the gate for million of girls to play sports on an equal basis,” de Varona said.
Speaking virtually, Hamm said she had a dream and was not going to be deterred from fulfilling it.
“I encourage girls to dream as big as possible,” Hamm said. “We used to have to drive our own vans to games. Now we get equal pay.”
• Joy Harjo — A member of the Mvskoke Nation, she is a multi-disciplinary artist, poet, musician, playwright, painter, and author. While a student at the University of New Mexico, she became involved in a Native student organization, Kiva Club, where she used her art to participate in Native empowerment movements. After receiving her master of fine arts degree from the University of Iowa, she taught at several universities across the American Southwest.
Her art draws on Native storytelling and histories, as well as feminist, indigenous, environmental, social justice and poetic themes.
She is the first Native American to be named U.S. poet laureate.
Clinton, who noted the foundations of democratic government came from the Haudenosaune Confederacy in Central New York, introduced Harjo, citing her use of art to advocate for social justice and democracy.
“My grandmother, mother and father were storytellers who taught me about my culture and told me to fight for what I believed in, despite obstacles,” Harjo said.
• Emily Howland — The second 2022 inductee with a local connection, Howland was born in tiny Sherwood, Cayuga County, and was raised with the Quaker community there. She practiced the teaching of the Quaker community by fighting for equality, encouraged by her father, a stationmaster on the Underground Railroad.
During the Civil War, she worked at several refugee settlements, teaching former slaves how to read and write. Working with her father, they purchased hundreds of acres of land to build farming communities for newly freed slaves to settle. She set up schools and also became involved in the women’s suffrage movement. She was one of the original suffragists who lived long enough to vote when the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920.
Howland died in 1929.
She was introduced by Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine students who integrated Little Rock High School in Arkansas, a move that led to the Supreme Court outlawing segregation in public schools. LaNier is a 2015 Hall inductee.
“Emily Howland was an advocate for education, temperance and women’s rights all her life,” LaNier said. “She had a huge impact on many freed slaves and their children.”
• Katherine Johnson — The West Virginia native, who died in 2020 the age of 101, was a NASA mathematician and contributor to several of the nation’s first triumphs in human space flight. Overcoming gender and race discrimination, Johnson used her knowledge of numbers to become part of NASA’s Space Task Group. She computed trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s 1961 mission. In 1962, she was part of the team that prepared for John Glenn’s mission to orbit the world, providing back up navigational charts in case of electronic computer failure.
Johnson worked for 33 years at NASA in Langley, Va., before retiring. President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2015, and she received the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor in 2019. A movie about her and other Black woman mathematicians in the space program, “Hidden Figures,” was released in 2016.
She was introduced by Dr. Barbara Iglewski, a microbiologist and 2015 Hall inductee. Accepting the medal were Johnson’s two daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore.
“She would often say, ‘What ls the fuss about? I’m only doing my job,’ ” Hylick said. “She did her job well and did her best.”
Moore said she appreciates the Hall’s recognition of her mother because it will help get her story out to the country, including the message that hard work can overcome obstacles.
• Indra Nooyi — Born in India, she came to the United States at the age of 23 to attend business school at Yale University. Inspired by parents to succeed and work hard, she entered the corporate world, first at Motorola and then PepsiCo in 1994. She was named CEO of the soft drink company in 2006, helping grow the company’s profits and market share, and spearheading new product acquisitions. She made several changes to improve the nutritional value of the company’s products and to lessen the company’s carbon footprint.
She has worked tirelessly for the advancement of women in corporate leadership roles and has been award 13 honorary degrees at universities around the world. She was named one of America’s best leaders in 2008 by U.S. News & World Report and has been included on the Forbes list of the world’s 100 most powerful women, ranking second in 2015 and ’17.
She was introduced by 2005 inductee Linda Alvarado, who cited her many accomplishments, calling her a “risk taker, an opportunity creator and a role model.”
Nooyi said when she came to the U.S., she “worked my butt off and loved every minute of it.”
“My journey was only possible in the United States,” Nooyi said. “It shows that capitalism is a key part of democracy.”
Nooyi said childcare for women who work is a critical need and she vowed to continue working for women’s equality in the corporate world.
• Michelle Obama — The 44th First Lady and the first Black woman to hold that position, Obama is an advocate, author and attorney who has become one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century. Born in Chicago, she worked in public advocacy law firms and organizations when she met Barack Obama, whom she married. During his two-term presidency, she founded four programs focused at combating childhood obesity through exercise and nutrition, job opportunities and education, supporting military service members, veterans and their families and adolescent girls education.
She is credited with having the most welcoming and inclusive White House, transforming it into the “People’s House.” Her book “Becoming” is become a bestseller with more than 15 million copies sold in 24 languages.
She was introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who spoke virtually.
“She is extraordinary. Her impact will be felt for generations to come,” Pelosi said. “She reminds America of who we are.”
In her virtual remarks, Obama thanked her mother, grandmother, father and brother for their support of her life goals and dreams.
“I’d love for every young girl to get the support I received,” Obama said. “It will take all of us to work for that. Their success is up to each of us. I would urge you to do all you can to lift up and clear the way for children to dream big and fulfill their promise.”