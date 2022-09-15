WASHINGTON — The 23rd Congressional District has representation again.
Republican Joe Sempolinski, who beat Democrat Max Della Pia in a special election in August to fill the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed’s seat, was sworn in Tuesday.
Sempolinski is not running for the reconfigured 23rd seat in November. That race features state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy and Della Pia.
After Jan. 1, the 23rd Congressional District, realigned under redistricting, no longer includes parts of Ontario County, or Seneca or Yates counties. Those three counties will be in the reconfigured 24th District, which pits Republican Claudia Tenney against Democrat Steven Holden. The 24th and 23rd are considered safe districts for GOP candidates because Republicans outnumber Democrats by a large margin in each of them.
Sempolinski spoke following his swearing-in, with other New York congressional delegation members behind him.
“It is an honor to be the representative of the people of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes,” Sempolinkski said. “I am blessed to have my family with me. My parents are here, who have given me everything. My in-laws are here, who have always treated me like family. I would not be standing here without the support of my wife, Angie, who is my soulmate and best friend. I am also joined by my daughters. My younger daughter Maddie is with us. She is my bright-eyed little sweetheart. And I am joined by my older daughter Jojo. I think other Down syndrome parents will understand what I mean when I say that in the person of Jojo I’m joined today in this chamber by my hero.
“I have been repeatedly asked, “Why would you run when you will only serve for about four months?’ he continued. “My answer has always been it would be an honor to serve for four minutes. Most people in history have lived their lives under despots and tyrants. But not here, not in America, that is the freedom our ancestors purchased for us at such great cost. We choose those who speak for us. To do so is a sacred thing. We have so many challenges right now as a nation. Rising prices steal from those who can least afford it. Crime puts fear in all our hearts. And sadly, so many feel that they are not heard by their government. I can tell the people of the 23rd District, without doubt, they are heard.”